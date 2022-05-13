The Patrisse Cullors Meltdown

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s all over YouTube, but be sure not to view it on her own channel, she doesn’t need the ad revenue. Oh wait, she’s deleted all her videos! That being said, she did release a video of her near encounter with Candace Owens, and you can see both excerpts and the full thing on many channels, encouragingly most of those include commentary by black American vloggers.

Cullors is of course one of the founders of the increasingly misnamed Black Lives Matter. Although this began in the wake of the death of Trayvon Martin, it was the very public death of George Floyd that filled its coffers. While America’s cities burned and while braindead “anti-racists” in America and the world over – many of them white – used this tragedy as a pretext to attack the police, loot stores, and tear down statues, Patrisse and her chums pocketed anything from $60 million to $90 million, perhaps more. The damage caused by the riots in the US has been estimated at $2 billion, and that is before we talk about 2000+ police officers injured as well as dozens of people killed.

During that time, although they don’t appear to have actually encouraged the riots, neither she nor any of the leadership cadre appealed for calm. Had they done so, some of the more rational rioters might have listened to reason. Last May, Cullors resigned from the Black Lives Matter Foundation claiming she was continuing her fight against “white supremacy” elsewhere, but the real reason, as everybody knows now, is that this self-professed Marxist had been quietly building a property portfolio to rival Donald Trump’s.

Accountant Jayson Thornton explained how crooks who run non-profits enrich themselves. They set up a for profit company staffed by themselves, their family and friends, then the non-profit hires this company at inflated rates. This is precisely what Patrisse has done, but anyone who points this out can only be racist and sexist.

With the truth unfolding, Candace Owens turned up at the Cullors castle with a film crew. For all her talk about helpin’ de oppressed black folks, Cullors lives in an overwhelmingly white neighbourhood and employs a white security guard. It was he who answered when Candace and her crew turned up on her doorstep. They were not granted an audience with the great woman, but after they had left, Cullors went on-line and told the world how she had been threatened by Candace – a woman half her size. She claimed she had also received death threats – something that comes with the territory for any political activist nowadays or anyone who has a substantial social media following.

What Candace did is known as doorstepping, and is a common practice when someone is accused of criminal activity or something newsworthy. Indeed, if something newsworthy happens in your street, it is not inconceivable that someone from the local, national or even the international press will knock on your door.

Cullors freaked out though, poor me. You have never seen such a display of damseling from an overweight lesbian. The great irony here is that at that very moment, the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices were being picketed by angry pro-abortion mobs in the wake of that infamous and unique document leak that suggests the imminent overthrow of Roe v Wade. While Cullors whined about an imaginary threat to her safety, the White House failed to even condemn the protesters, even though their actions are clearly illegal.

In one respect though, Cullors is right to live in fear. Her next unwelcome visitors are likely to be white men with guns. And even worse, an arrest warrant.

