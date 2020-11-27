Brain Chips! Global Elites Agenda To Control YOU And The Economy!

source

George Gammon

Brilliantly funny deeper dive into the “Great Reset” on how it will impact your life. Brain chips and a centralized AI brain all explained from the information provided by the World Economic Forum. He also explains how this is the plan to offset the government debt with your assets. Finally, he explains the global elites end game.

Brilliant explanation everyone needs to know what the left and big tech are up to.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report