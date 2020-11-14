ELECTION 2020: Viganò’s Urgent Letter to Donald Trump (Video) – The Daily Coin

in Latest, Video

ELECTION 2020: Viganò’s Urgent Letter to Donald Trump (Video)

ELECTION 2020: Viganò’s Urgent Letter to Donald Trump Video by The Remnant Just days before the most important election in American history, the former Vatican nuncio to the United States of America, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, makes an urgent plea to President Trump to stand his ground and lead America away from the Great Reset and a New World Order.

Vigano’s warned Trump that through further lock downs they will implement the great reset.  Don’t be fooled by free money to stay home your freedom is priceless.

