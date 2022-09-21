The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

All things end. All empires end. All kingdoms end.

This is nothing new. After all there is this bit of wisdom from ancient times:

“Put not your trust in princes, in the sons of men, in whom there is no salvation. When his breath departs, he returns to his earth, in that very day his plans perish.” (Psalm 146, LXX)

This is forgotten about in every age.

So is this:

“Happy (Blessed) is he that hath the God of Jacob for his help, whose hope is in the LORD his God: Which made heaven, and earth, the sea, and all that therein is: which keepeth truth for ever:”

So, here we are starting a geopolitical piece and old Seraphim is throwing Scripture verses at you all. Great start right?

Except that it is. Indeed, this is a very needed bit of perspective in order to properly place what far more secular people are admitting publicly themselves:

Joe Biden, Imposter-in-Chief (some people think he is the President): “We are at an inflection point.”

The term creation of the fair world order as expressed in the Shanghai Cooperative meeting is the same thing. The war in Ukraine itself is the present focal point of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its collection of views against the Russian “Civilization state” and its associated such states, China and India.

Things are changing.

This is not the end of the world, but it could be said that it is the end of the world as we have known it for the last eighty years.

The problem is this: People in control like being in control, and they often really resist ceding that control. The unimaginable political and economic power of the unipolar world led by the United States is a hard thing to let go of, and for those who are in the very center of that power, people like Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton, General Mark Milley and the Davos people, the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab and all the rest – they seem to be gripped by the delusion that they will be forever.

How sad.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report