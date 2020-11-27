CBC: “completely overwhelming” emergency room report – except it is fake!

source

Unlike other nurses and doctors reporting declining COVID deaths, the CBC reports that a nurse in Manitoba is coping with a dire situation at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada. A local reporter goes to the scene to video the situation and finds a completely different situation. Hmmm?

According to the nurse the situation in completely overwhelming she describes the scene…

“It has been completely and absolutely overwhelming,” said Sarah Neufeld, who works at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach, Man.

“We don’t just have a full waiting room. We have a full waiting room and a full ER, of very sick and sometimes rapidly declining patients that require a lot of one-to-one care nursing that we can’t give — we cannot safely give.”

“That looks like every single bed being full. That looks like both of our negative pressure rooms being full. Sometimes, even, our trauma rooms [are] full. We have patients in the hallway,” she said.

