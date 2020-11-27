North Korea? No Canada! Government bullies sledge hammer Canadian small business

“The BBQ Uprising will be remembered in history” | Joe Warmington with David Menzies Is it any wonder that Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly banned members of the mainstream media from stepping foot upon his property? After all, these journalists have been cheering on the authorities, encouraging them to shut down this restaurateur and punish his customers. But why the hate-on?

By David Menzies

Is it any wonder that Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly banned members of the mainstream media from stepping foot upon his property?

After all, these journalists have been cheering on the authorities, encouraging them to shut down this restaurateur and punish his customers. But why the hate-on? Skelly’s only sin is trying to make a living while serving up finger lickin’ brisket to hundreds of happy customers.

Good thing these scribes were not around several millennia ago when David took on Goliath, for they would no doubt be in Goliath’s corner for that spar!

But as always, there is an exception to the rule. And in the case of the mean-spirited Karens who make up the Media Party, that exception is the Toronto Sun’s Joe (“The Scrawler”) Warmington.

Joe was the only mainstream media journalist who was Skelly allowed on the property of Adamson Barbecue. And it’s no wonder why — Joe strives for fairness, and he’s a journalist who actually stands up for the little guy instead of trying to put him out of business permanently.

We recently caught up with Joe at Adamson Barbecue to get his take on the witch-hunt Adam Skelly continues to face from both government and the rank and file members of the Media Party.

Check out what Joe has to say, because you sure won’t find this narrative in the pages of the Toronto Star or in the broadcasts from CBC!

