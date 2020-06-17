From the Inside: Observations about America in our times [Video]

This piece comprises the thoughts of a friend in America about our nation’s current situation. In his observations, he offers some positive fallout that he believes will come from all the present madness.

We offer his text with only minor edits for clarity and emphasis on content. We also have attached a video from a financial analyst from Bob Kudla from Trade Genius Academy with Dr Steven Turley for additional analysis.

—–

With all negativity from the Chi-com virus (a.k.a COVID-19, coronavirus) hysteria and left-wing lunacy happening and mainstream media making everything sound even worse, I thought I would write about some possible positive outcomes of what is happening right now.

I am not being naive, I realize that we have serious bad things happening in America at this time.

We have an insanely irresponsible federal government that has spent us all into a mind-boggling amount of debt. And, with the economic shut-down, they have added another 5 trillion in a mere two months, bringing the total national debt to 26 trillion dollars. This alone could end up causing a massive depression lasting years. The shut-down has destroyed [a great] many businesses and many more could be destroyed in the coming months. We also have the fruits of the public school system now being [made] obvious with a large percentage of young adults openly socialist, godless and amoral. Those really bad things put aside for a moment, here are some possible positive things to come out of our current situation.