There are two options:
- Either the COVID pandemic is b—s–t
- or we have a bunch of suicidal Democrats having social gatherings.
My hope is for Option 2 these days, because then the virus will help us get rid of a great number of problem people, ensuring President Trump’s re-election and a correction in the course our the United States and possibly of real help to the world.
Just saying…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.