Bill Gates goes on NBC, spreading more doom and gloom

Bill Gates says life will return to normal only after SECOND generation of Covid vaccines rolled out and virus eliminated globally.

Technology tycoon Bill Gates said life can get back to normal only when a second generation of Covid-19 vaccines is widely available and the virus is eradicated worldwide – a higher bar than was set for any disease in history.

Vera Gottlieb
October 15, 2020

I think what he really means is…after he has made more billions forcing his vaccines on us.

Bruce Smith
October 15, 2020

This whole ‘pandemic’ seems to be getting fishier by the day. The globalists are out in force now: no answers, just talk.

