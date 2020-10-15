Bill Gates goes on NBC, spreading more doom and gloom

****News Topic 89*****
Bill Gates says life will return to normal only after SECOND generation of Covid vaccines rolled out and virus eliminated globally.
Technology tycoon Bill Gates said life can get back to normal only when a second generation of Covid-19 vaccines is widely available and the virus is eradicated worldwide – a higher bar than was set for any disease in history.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I think what he really means is…after he has made more billions forcing his vaccines on us.
This whole ‘pandemic’ seems to be getting fishier by the day. The globalists are out in force now: no answers, just talk.