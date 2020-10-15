Joe Biden’s visible anger when questioned about Hunter

****News Topic 90*****
Senate committee investigating alleged Hunter Biden drive, smoking-gun email.
Senate committee investigating alleged Hunter Biden drive, smoking-gun email
WASHINGTON – A Senate committee is investigating a bombshell cache of documents about Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings acquired by a Delaware computer repairman and exposed Wednesday by The Post. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmed it is working with the repairman, whose identity was confirmed by The Post, to verify the documents.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.