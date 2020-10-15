in Latest, Video

Joe Biden’s visible anger when questioned about Hunter



Senate committee investigating alleged Hunter Biden drive, smoking-gun email

WASHINGTON – A Senate committee is investigating a bombshell cache of documents about Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings acquired by a Delaware computer repairman and exposed Wednesday by The Post. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmed it is working with the repairman, whose identity was confirmed by The Post, to verify the documents.

