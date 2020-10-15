Twitter targets Kayleigh McEnany for daring to share Hunter Biden post

****News Topic 91*****
WH press secretary locked out of Twitter for sharing Post’s Hunter Biden story.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday was locked out of her personal Twitter account for sharing The Post’s bombshell cover story on Hunter Biden’s alleged hard drive and an email linking Joe Biden to his son’s job at a Ukrainian energy company.
