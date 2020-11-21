Kayleigh McEnany demolishes activist journalists during press briefing

*****News Topic 164*****
Kayleigh McEnany: “This President was never given an orderly transition of power. His presidency was never accepted.”
She is far more intelligent than those pretend journalists who in effect are responsible for all of the trouble in America. Because they are gutless.
Superstar!!