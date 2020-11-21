in Latest, Video

Kayleigh McEnany demolishes activist journalists during press briefing

Kayleigh McEnany: “This President was never given an orderly transition of power. His presidency was never accepted.”

Kayleigh McEnany: "This President was never given an orderly transition of power. His presidency was never accepted."

David Bowlas
David Bowlas
November 21, 2020

She is far more intelligent than those pretend journalists who in effect are responsible for all of the trouble in America. Because they are gutless.

Badger
Badger
November 21, 2020

Superstar!!

