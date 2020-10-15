94 page PDF details Deep State-Media collusion to destroy Trump

94 page PDF details Deep State-Media collusion to destroy TrumpThe Duran: Episode 703.
CBS News Catherine Herridge has obtained a 94-page spread sheet (pdf here) showing dates of media reports, dates of Steele reports on the same material, and the FBI effort to verify or validate the circular process.
CBS News Catherine Herridge has obtained a 94-page spread sheet (pdf here) showing dates of media reports, dates of Steele reports on the same material, and the FBI effort to verify or validate the circular process. In essence this is evidence of the process we initially shared almost three years ago; only now we know…
Here’s the 94-page spread sheet:
Steele Spreadsheet 1
Steele Spreadsheet 1 – Free download as PDF File (.pdf), Text File (.txt) or read online for free. FBI declassified spreadsheet, part of broader effort to validate Steele dossier
Yes, this document brings back a few memories.
No wonder they failed.