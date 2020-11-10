DEMOCRATS suddenly forget about Russian election meddling
The Duran: Episode 728
Obama Official Ben Rhodes Admits Biden Camp is Already Working With Foreign Leaders: Exactly What Flynn Did.
In late 2016, the FBI investigated Gen. Michael Flynn when he was a transition official for the possible “crime” of talking to Russia about foreign policy. Why can Biden do this?
Obama Official Ben Rhodes Admits Biden Camp is Already Working With Foreign Leaders: Exactly What Flynn Did
White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice, shakes hands with incoming White House National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn, on January 10, 2017, in Washington, DC (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Two weeks after Donald Trump won the 2016 election, the President-elect named Gen.
Russiagate served a purpose that is no longer relevant now that the proper rulers are back in charge. They will now return to unfinished business in the Middle East and destroy Iran. I look forward to the coming nuclear war. It will resolve all the problems we now face in a conflagration of unprecedented proportions. These people believe that violence and chaos is the best way to deal with any situation. Having such an empty suit as Biden in charge filled by a revolutionary Marxist who believes total destruction is a legitimate political weapon should tell everyone that the worst… Read more »