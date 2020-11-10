in Latest, Video

Biden-Harris: Supreme Court karma with Justice Thomas & Justice Kavanaugh

113 Views 3 Comments

*****News Topic 147*****

Senator Joe Biden in 1991 did everything in in power to destroy Clarence Thomas even starting a smear campaign.

Clarence Thomas was eventually confirmed to the Supreme Court and holds a firm position in the SCOTUS.

No Title

1/2:..Senator Joe Biden in 1991 did everything in in power to destroy Clarence Thomas even starting a smear campaign.Clarence Thomas was eventually confirmed to the Supreme Court and holds a firm position in the SCOTUS.#JoeBidenWillNeverBePresident pic.twitter.com/D8ewMdJxJV

#Biden #Harris #ClarenceThomas

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouBrett Kavanaughkamala harrisBidenClarence Thomas

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helen B
Helen B
November 10, 2020

He’s a flea on the butt of a dog. He cannot possibly be POTUS. She doesn’t reach that level.

Last edited 1 hour ago by HelenB
1
Reply
Alastair James Macintyre
Alastair James Macintyre
November 10, 2020

Alex, thank you. Great work as ever. You are both beacons in the dark. Sadly when I pass links to your truth to friends and family it seems only some see the light. But I won’t stop. Great work. Thank you.
A dream I have is to bring together the Duran, Polly St George, James Corbett, Lauren Sumers and Canadian Prepper etc and let you guys all lay it out. A nice counter to the CFR and the WEC. That would be brilliance indeed.
From the bottom of my heart, thank you.
Cheers James Macintyre

1
Reply
oldandjaded
oldandjaded
November 10, 2020

I constantly chide Eric Zuesse for allowing his judgement to be skewed by his commitment to an ideology, and I see the same error being repeated over and over again here. Viewing this as some sort of ideological show down between democrats and republicans is just flat out infantile. This is an existential battle between the ideology of Globalism, and one Western leader who has dared to resist that ideology. To my mind, the mere fact that Thomas and Kavanagh have been part of the Washington machine as long as they have makes it pretty clear that they are adherents… Read more »

0
Reply

DEMOCRATS suddenly forget about Russian election meddling

How the CIA Created the EU