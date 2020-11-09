13 Million Americans Could Lose Unemployment Benefits Next Month! Stimulus Needed Fast!

source

The fake recovery is stalling in most countries around the world. In fact, we are way passed the point where it was supposed to have been back into growth mode. All growth up until now has been because of stimulus from governments and central banks. Nothing else. And now that the injections are not as massive as they were initially, the effect is fading. Just like an addict, the effects lessen as tolerance builds. So either prepare for confetti money or for an economic collapse, or possibly something we’ve never seen before.

13 million people could lose unemployment benefits by end of December

More than 13 million people could lose their unemployment benefits at the end of December Aid to more than half of all Americans receiving jobless benefits is set to expire in less than two months, and the share is likely to grow as the year-end deadline approaches. Roughly 3.6 million Americans have been out of work for more than 27 weeks, or six months, according to the October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Consolidation Is Killing Jobs In The U.S. Shale Industry | OilPrice.com The long-awaited consolidation in the U.S. shale patch is well underway, with several high-profile multi-billion-dollar deals announced in the span of just a few weeks. Analysts say that the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) frenzy was inevitable; smaller oil firms with manageable debts are trying to survive the pandemic-driven industry downturn, and bigger players are looking to add top-quality assets to their portfolios.

State of the Industry | OpenTable The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants to adapt and continue to evolve their operations. Even as cities and states reopen, our community of nearly 60,000 restaurants continues to face unprecedented challenges. We’ve summarized the data from the restaurants on our platform and are updating it daily.

Stocks are enjoying a healthy cash and debt infusion here in 2020. Many have been buying tech stocks. Many companies like Apple, Amazon, and other tech shares have been seeing major gains. ETF’s are becoming extremely popular.

