13 Million Americans Could Lose Unemployment Benefits Next Month! Stimulus Needed Fast!

The fake recovery is stalling in most countries around the world. In fact, we are way passed the point where it was supposed to have been back into growth mode. All growth up until now has been because of stimulus from governments and central banks. Nothing else. And now that the injections are not as massive as they were initially, the effect is fading. Just like an addict, the effects lessen as tolerance builds. So either prepare for confetti money or for an economic collapse, or possibly something we’ve never seen before.
13 million people could lose unemployment benefits by end of December
More than 13 million people could lose their unemployment benefits at the end of December
Aid to more than half of all Americans receiving jobless benefits is set to expire in less than two months, and the share is likely to grow as the year-end deadline approaches. Roughly 3.6 million Americans have been out of work for more than 27 weeks, or six months, according to the October jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Double-Dip Moves From Risk to Reality in Major Economies: Chart – Bloomberg
The Global Economic Recovery Is Slowing From a Bounce to a Grind – Bloomberg
Consolidation Is Killing Jobs In The U.S. Shale Industry | OilPrice.com
The long-awaited consolidation in the U.S. shale patch is well underway, with several high-profile multi-billion-dollar deals announced in the span of just a few weeks. Analysts say that the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) frenzy was inevitable; smaller oil firms with manageable debts are trying to survive the pandemic-driven industry downturn, and bigger players are looking to add top-quality assets to their portfolios.
State of the Industry | OpenTable
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants to adapt and continue to evolve their operations. Even as cities and states reopen, our community of nearly 60,000 restaurants continues to face unprecedented challenges. We’ve summarized the data from the restaurants on our platform and are updating it daily.
Triple-Leveraged Tech ETF Saw Record Outflows During Stock Rally – Bloomberg
total returns QE.jpg (1097×536)
QE has begun 2020-11-06_15-56-48.jpg (765×274)
second wave has begun.jpg (592×412)
gold vs oil 2020-11-06_16-18-43.jpg (586×416)
spx without QE.jpg (763×535)
Canada Jobs Recovery Fizzles on Renewed Covid-19 Closures – Bloomberg
Jump in Insolvencies Heralds Pandemic Hit to Canadian Households – Bloomberg
Stocks are enjoying a healthy cash and debt infusion here in 2020. Many have been buying tech stocks. Many companies like Apple, Amazon, and other tech shares have been seeing major gains. ETF’s are becoming extremely popular.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
“The fact that we were told there was a recovery is certainly misleading. But for the areas that experienced growth, weakness is coming through as stimulus effect fades. Do you think there will be more stimulus added before end of 2020?”
#TheMoneyGPS