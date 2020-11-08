Hillary Clinton begins her campaign to enter a Biden shadow government

*****News Topic 145*****
Hillary Clinton celebrates a ‘new page for America’ as Joe Biden is elected.
Hillary Clinton celebrates a ‘new page for America’ as Biden wins
Clinton tweeted on Saturday that the ‘voters had spoken’ by electing Joe Biden She had advocated for him to win for months in pleas to the country Former president Bill Clinton also offered his congratulations Biden’s win comes four years after Trump defeated Hillary 306 to 232 electoral college votes
I suggested a few days ago that assuming Biden DOES secure the White House, that the Walrus will be his “Rumsfeld” and Killary will be his “Cheney”.
This form of political art actually has a formal name, its called “socialist realism”, realism referring to the illustrative style of the artwork itself, not the message it conveys.
The central figures are always posed looking upwards and out of the picture, as if envisioning a “bright new future” on the horizon, its a very simplistic form of visual propaganda.
There’s really something quite profound about them adopting this 100 year old style in the early part of the twenty-first century. This style was also adapted by Mussolini and the national socialists in Germany. The term “realism” was applied as this style as it came after impressionism, cubism and dada, which were all heading toward more abstract art forms, so it represented something of an anachronistic throwback even in the early 20th century, and was viewed by the art establishment of the time as somewhat primitive, and appealing to the emotional rather than the intellect. Interesting to see it make… Read more »
You Americans have a very short memory. Biden has no reason to pull your poor living on the American Dream streets. I have just heard a new word in English O’BIDEN. Disgusting country.
I think somehow Joe ‘dies’ of coronavirus just before January and they bring in Hillary as POTUS with Kamala as VP – call me crazy but I am calling this. Don’t know exactly how, but this cow will become POTUS – she will not allow another female than her to be POTUS especially one that she considers to be well below her exalted stature.
@ anthony
If Biden dies reasonably quickly, so do the Biden families fraud accusations that have much merit as being true.
Killary would of course be a ‘shoe in’ for the US elite 🙂
Unless Biden gets “suicided” he will probably not die quickly. He will die eventually of Alzheimer’s, but it will still take at least a couple of years. Just a guess.
Plausible. The thing is, with either Biden, or more likely, a post-impeachment Harris as POTUS, she doesn’t have to be president to hold dictatorial power.
Harris will be president by Easter. Biden is and always was a place holder for her
Is it to get immunity?
Pelosi has already told us indirectly what they intend to do. They will use Article 3 of the 20th Amendment, by dragging out the selection until January 20th and then they will take it to the House, which could select Pelosi. They want their wars. We have become the Brits’ “dumb giant,” exactly as posited by Rhodes in 1904.They are the roots of the deep state and they will never let us go back without another 1776.
BAM!!!! RIGHT on the money! For those that fail to grasp this, examine the historical origins of the Council on Foreign Relations.
As expected, the evil corrupt/criminal creature rises from her coffin. What can go wrong?
As a US citizen more concerned about: a) the erosion of civil liberties, b) spying by the government, c) censorship by the evil tech giants (a huge indicator of fascism), d) meddling in foreign affairs and e) being on a threshold of a NWO, than the duplicitous ‘two party’ system I have to say the people that voted for these evil & vile psychopaths are sure in for a HUGE & shocking surprise.