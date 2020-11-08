Massive media propaganda effort to force Trump to concede
The Duran: Episode 727
Let’s Take Stock of Where We Are.
If the Democrats just ram these election results through without explaining, then the legitimacy not just of our electoral system but of our entire government may suffer a fatal blow.
First there have been the successful efforts by Democrats to loosen electoral administration standards and practices by legalizing ballot harvesting (where partisan “volunteers” go out and collect ballots as well as “assist” voters in filling out their ballots), allowing same-day voter registration, mass mail-in voting, and the like.
Well…this situation has existed at least 5 years.
The “mockingbird operation” has existed for at least 70 years.
Unfortunately the Europeans have been following lead as set by WA DC.
Feudal criminal fascism is now accepted as “the rule of law” in Europe.
This is nothing new.
The thing is, many of the things that were used to game the system (voting machines for instance) have been championed in the past by republicans. BOTH parties have a long history of playing fast and loose with the integrity of the voting system and now it has really come home to roost. Trying to frame it in partisan terms may feel good, but it does nothing to resolve the root problem, that the integrity of the voting system in the US has been under a relentless, and non-partisan attack for the last 20 years. The fact that the Dems… Read more »