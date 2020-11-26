Election fight continues. Trump declares, “The World Is Watching”
The Duran: Episode 806.
Pennsylvania Halts Election Certification As Trump Campaign Makes Powerful Voter Fraud Case.
“Hundreds of thousands of Philadelphia mail-in ballots were processed with zero civilian oversight or observation.”
VIDEO: Pennsylvania Halts Election Certification As Trump Campaign Makes Powerful Voter Fraud Case – National File
