in Latest, Video

Giuliani Pennsylvania hearing, 'Your election is a sham'

Giuliani Pennsylvania hearing, ‘Your election is a sham’

*****News Topic 177*****

Giuliani, Trump Pull Off ‘One Hell Of A Hearing’ On Pennsylvania Election Fraud

Giuliani, Trump Pull Off ‘One Hell Of A Hearing’ On Pennsylvania Election Fraud

Update (1747ET) : With the hearing concluded, people are commenting on how credible and well spoken the witnesses were in describing election fraud in Pennsylvania. That was one helluva hearing. Now we know why they didn’t want it to happen.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouGiuliani

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Election fight continues. Trump declares, “The World Is Watching”