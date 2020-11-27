The Covert War on Syria

For the past decade, foreign powers have sought to destroy Syria. Most people are unaware since western corporate media pretend the violence is the result of a revolution or civil war. A direct invasion of Syria would pose difficult political problems. The preferred method in the modern world is to destroy a nation by agitating and arming minority groups while sending thousands of foreign mercenaries to join attacks and flooding the world with propaganda.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.