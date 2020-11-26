in Latest, Video

Powell 104 page Georgia filing. Powell & Lin Wood Michigan filing

100 Views 1 Comment

Powell 104 page Georgia filing. Powell & Lin Wood Michigan filing

*****News Topic 176*****

Sidney Powell releases the Georgia Kraken in midnight filing…

Breaking – Sidney Powell releases the Georgia Kracken in midnight filing…

UPDATE – Sidney also released her filing in Michigan along with Lin Wood… The #Kraken was just released on #Georgia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Complaint being uploaded at https://t.co/9FSiyKwMmH Exhibits to follow. Also #ReleaseTheKraken in #Michigan @realDonaldTrump @jbinnall @GenFlynn @molmccann @abigailcfrye @jbinnall @Scavino45 @marklevinshow @MariaBartiromo – Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 26, 2020 Read the 104 page Georgia filing here…

Georgia filing:

Click to access COMPLAINT-CJ-PEARSON-V.-KEMP-11.25.2020.pdf

MEET SIDNEY POWELL’S EXPERT THAT TUCKER WOULDN’T INTERVIEW-BUT I DO!

The Duran: Overstock CEO was honey trap in FBI attempt to connect Maria Butina to Trump

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouSidney PowellPatrick Byrnes

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
M. van der Kemp
M. van der Kemp
November 26, 2020

I hope we can Alexander Mercouris’ view on these documents.

0
Reply

How the Western Press Lied About the 2014 Coup in Ukraine