Powell 104 page Georgia filing. Powell & Lin Wood Michigan filing
*****News Topic 176*****
Sidney Powell releases the Georgia Kraken in midnight filing…
Breaking – Sidney Powell releases the Georgia Kracken in midnight filing…
UPDATE – Sidney also released her filing in Michigan along with Lin Wood… The #Kraken was just released on #Georgia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Complaint being uploaded at https://t.co/9FSiyKwMmH Exhibits to follow. Also #ReleaseTheKraken in #Michigan @realDonaldTrump @jbinnall @GenFlynn @molmccann @abigailcfrye @jbinnall @Scavino45 @marklevinshow @MariaBartiromo – Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 26, 2020 Read the 104 page Georgia filing here…
Georgia filing:
MEET SIDNEY POWELL’S EXPERT THAT TUCKER WOULDN’T INTERVIEW-BUT I DO!
The Duran: Overstock CEO was honey trap in FBI attempt to connect Maria Butina to Trump
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I hope we can Alexander Mercouris’ view on these documents.