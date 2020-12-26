Sidney Powell: White House blocking her from helping President Trump
****News Topic 223*****
Sidney Powell: White House Blocking Me From President Trump
Sidney Powell: White House blocking me from President Trump | One America News Network
OAN Newsroom UPDATED 3:25 PM PT – Friday, December 25, 2020 Conservative Attorney Sidney Powell believes the White House is blocking her from aiding President Trump in the fight against election fraud. In an interview on Thursday, Powell said she’s heard nothing from the President since their meeting last week.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
i’m sure trump has some say in this in this matter…..if he chooses to not intervene then there is nothing i could do or say to change things….
In my opinion, it is unwise to go down the rabbit hole claiming the governments of China, Iran, Venezuela, etc. are in any way involved. There is already a forensic audit showing the programming was the fraud. There is already evidence showing multiple ballots in the same handwriting. There are already at least 3 statistical analysis audits demonstrating the suspicion of fraudulent activity. Start with what is known and verifiable, then follow it where it goes. In the unlikely event it does end up with foreign government (other than Israel of course, nudge, nudge, wink, wink) interference then make your… Read more »
President Trump has to get some backbone and start giving orders instead of asking for things.