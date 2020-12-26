in Latest, Video

Sidney Powell: White House blocking her from helping President Trump

Sidney Powell: White House blocking her from helping President Trump

Sidney Powell: White House Blocking Me From President Trump

Sidney Powell: White House blocking me from President Trump | One America News Network

OAN Newsroom UPDATED 3:25 PM PT – Friday, December 25, 2020 Conservative Attorney Sidney Powell believes the White House is blocking her from aiding President Trump in the fight against election fraud. In an interview on Thursday, Powell said she’s heard nothing from the President since their meeting last week.

michael Houston
December 26, 2020

i’m sure trump has some say in this in this matter…..if he chooses to not intervene then there is nothing i could do or say to change things….

Curmudgeon
December 26, 2020

In my opinion, it is unwise to go down the rabbit hole claiming the governments of China, Iran, Venezuela, etc. are in any way involved. There is already a forensic audit showing the programming was the fraud. There is already evidence showing multiple ballots in the same handwriting. There are already at least 3 statistical analysis audits demonstrating the suspicion of fraudulent activity. Start with what is known and verifiable, then follow it where it goes. In the unlikely event it does end up with foreign government (other than Israel of course, nudge, nudge, wink, wink) interference then make your… Read more »

William H Warrick III MD
December 26, 2020

President Trump has to get some backbone and start giving orders instead of asking for things.

