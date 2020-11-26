Sidney Powell praises Flynn pardon, crushes Judge Sullivan

“May God Bless President Trump, His Family and All Families” – General Flynn Family Releases Statement following Presidential Pardon

“May God Bless President Trump, His Family and All Families” – General Flynn Family Releases Statement following Presidential Pardon President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he has pardoned his former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (U.S. Army Ret.) Trump wrote, “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have…

The Flynn prosecution was an abuse of FBI power, politically motivated, and a violation of the long-time liberal-left view, best expressed by RBG, that lying to FBI without more isn’t even a crime. But liberals cheered it because they’re authoritarians:

No Title If you find yourself cheering FBIa nd wanting people in prison because you hate them politically & ideologically — in the process violating every long-standing left-liberal view about plea bargains & lying to FBI — don’t accuse others of being fascists.https://t.co/PYchviW7H7

The Sham Prosecution of Michael Flynn – System Update with Glenn Greenwald

