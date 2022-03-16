in Latest

Zelensky tries to sell Nuclear War to Congress – and they like it [Video]

This is extremely dangerous, folks. Everyone that sees this needs to call their congressman to get them to STOP.

463 Views 4 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

I am cutting right to Dr. Steve here. This is too serious for me to comment on at this time. Just watch.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

RussiaNATOUkrainePutinno-fly zonenuclear warWorld War IIIBlack SeaZelenskySteve Turley

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ukraine offers, then rejects, neutral status like Austria or Sweden (Live)

We need Douglas Macgregor for U.S. President.