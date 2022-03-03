The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Most of the American news media is in a state of either deliberate or non-deliberate hysteria. It is difficult to ascertain because the war in Ukraine has been escalated to such a fury of propaganda and impulsive actions and reactions that none of us over here in Russia can really do much but watch and wonder. For myself and the other Americans who live here, I might be able to say that we are horrified by what our countrymen and leaders are thinking, saying, and doing to the country that we also live in and call home (at least for now.)

In other words, Americans are involved in the wild ride, too. We were told to leave. But some of us cannot. We are married to Russians who have been unable to get visas because the American embassy is closed and has been since July 2021. We cannot get visas approved in neighboring lands because of the combination of COVID travel restrictions and very consistent policy of “only natives of country X will get preference here, but you must pay your $160 to find out that our answer is ‘we cannot help you.'”

We further cannot go home with our families because Joe Brandon put a policy of “no foreigners may enter America without being vaxxed against COVID.” Well, some of us are of the opinion that the vaccine is improperly tested and dangerous and we do not want the vaccine. Some of us are of the opinion that this push is anti-Christian (I have writted extensively on this theme), and we consider obedience to God to be just a bit more important than obesiance to a doddering old fool who can barely put his sentences together. And, some of us are vaccinated with Sputnik V, which is basically Pfizer made in Russia for all the similarities in technology and approach (virus vaccines follow a rather well-established development path in most cases; where it is made often makes no difference.)

So, for all effects and purposes, our way home is closed. With the elimination of most American and European air carrier service to Russia, the door is slammed shut even harder.

Certainly none of us, and certainly not myself, are victims of anything – we chose this, we choose this, and I don’t think there is a one of us who is going nuts with the desire to go back home. Indeed, living in a sane society such as one finds in Russia (the people here are generally very calm, methodical folks), the hyperbolic and these days, hysterical, emotionalism of the American media is personally exhausting. But I miss my home, and I am not happy about the reasons why the doors are shut, because none of them are RATIONAL.

In this light, I present Dr Steve Turley’s latest video, where he describes his take on the invasion of Ukraine, and the what and why of it. Dr. Steve has been unusually accurate, and his optimism is always a welcome quality. Enjoy!

