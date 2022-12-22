When You’re Not As Popular As You Thought You Were

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Three high profile American women have been in the news recently for disparate reasons; all three probably wish they weren’t.

Brittney Griner’s troubles have been well-documented. One can argue that the 9 year sentence she received for that drug misadventure at Moscow airport was manifestly excessive – as indeed it was, but one cannot argue that she was “unlawfully detained” as the White House press officer did. As the daughter of a deputy sheriff, Griner should probably have known better, but it was her apparent anti-American attitude that alienated most people.

Now that she is back in the USA, Griner appears to have found a little humility, if not patriotism. The Daily Mail reports that she has asked fans to write in support of another American prisoner in Russia, one who did not insult the national anthem, former marine Paul Whelan. It remains to be seen though if Griner has any actual fans. A homecoming service at her local church was reported to have been attended by only around twenty people, which makes her the least popular resident of Waco since David Koresh. But that is hardly surprising, Texas is the wrong place to diss the American flag.

A woman who might just be less popular than Brittney Griner is Amber Heard. After her ex-husband Johnny Depp won his defamation action against her she was taken apart by the mainstream media, social media, and every single legal pundit on YouTube who commented on the case. This latter includes a surprising number of female lawyers. One might rightly surmise that women would generally come down on the side of a woman who claims to have been abused the way Heard claimed, but the evidence against her, including her own testimony, left every rational person in no doubt as to who was the bad guy here.

Since the verdict, Heard’s supporters – who appear to be largely paid shills and bots – have been protesting her innocence. Now though she has abandoned her appeal and the case has been finally settled. She is still continuing to whine, but nobody who matters will believe her.

Finally, the novelty that was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has finally worn off with the American public. Her performances in Congress coupled with her hypocrisy over matters like the southern border have finally caught up with her, while her stance on the insane proxy war against Russia in Ukraine has alienated the last of her supporters, namely so-called progressives.

Now comes what could be her ultimate humiliation, her film on the phony climate change crisis is said to have bombed taking less than ten thousand dollars at the box office during its opening weekend. Of course, like good jokes, good songs and good inventions, good films are not always appreciated by the general public or anyone who matters, but with that caveat in mind, an increasing number of folks worldwide are beginning to see the climate change hoax for what it really is, namely an insane power grab by insanely wealthy people and their collaborators. The people of Sri Lanka have already paid a heavy price, Dutch farmers and others are under extreme pressure, what comes next, climate lockdowns? Don’t laugh, they’ve already happened in France. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow travellers are too stupid to realise how they are being used. Thankfully, the film-going public is not.

