The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
TRANSSANITY – a film by Alexander Baron
This documentary explains in sordid detail what the so-called trans movement has been doing and is continuing to do to especially the young. It begins with an explanation of traditional gender roles, the reasons for them, and the way society has pro…
A full length documentary that tells you all you want to know about the insane trans movement and a few things you probably do not. Everything from sportsmen who call themselves women to win against weaker female competition, to perverts who dress in female garb to invade female spaces where they ogle young girls or rape women, to the way young lives are being destroyed by modern medical Frankensteins.
