How the Washington Post Hides the U.S. Government’s Guilt

Eric Zuesse

On December 21st, the Washington Post headlined “No conclusive evidence Russia is behind Nord Stream attack”, but actually — despite the headline’s suggesting to the contrary — reported zero evidence that Russia is behind the Nord Stream attack, no evidence at all, not even inconclusive evidence. Furthermore, their ‘news’-report refused to say anything about (not even to just mention) any other possible culprit — nothing at all about America, England, Poland, or any other country that possibly MIGHT have actually produced or participated in producing this international sabotage-act (which destroyed billions of dollars of Russian and of German investments that had built those pipelines).

To top off that newspaper’s deceit against its readers, it included the caveat that nullifies any real meaning to what they did report: “Russia remains a key suspect, however, partly because of its recent history of bombing civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and propensity for unconventional warfare. It’s not such a leap to think that the Kremlin would attack Nord Stream, perhaps to undermine NATO resolve and peel off allies that depend on Russian energy sources, officials said.”

That clause “perhaps to undermine NATO resolve and peel off allies that depend on Russian energy sources” provides possible excuses (for the newspaper’s deceit there) that not only are ludicrous and transparently false on their face but that totally ignore Russia’s having consistently been doing everything possible in order to get The West to reverse its recent banning of activation of the just-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and to reverse The West’s sanctions-based halt in fuel-importation via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. All the while during which European leaders were accusing Russia of the (sanctions-mandated) cut-offs in Russia’s fuel-supplies to Europe, Putin and other Russian leaders were urging European nations not to impose or comply with the (sanctions-caused) cut-offs. OBVIOUSLY, destroying both of the biggest means of transporting Russian fuel into the EU intensified, instead of reduced, that banning, and quite possibly made it permanent. The very idea — the lying ‘news’-paper’s implied suggestion — to the contrary of this fact, is idiotic, and assumes the reader’s gullibility and stupidity (i.e., that the reader is too stupid even to notice this logical incongruity).

However, above all, what is heinous in that ‘news’-report is its 100% avoidance of mentioning ANY of the evidence that implicates its own Government (the U.S.) in having been guilty of perpetrating that attack — the evidence that I previously summarized here.

In light of the facts that are set forth and documented there, how can any reasonable doubt exist that the Washington Post’s admission on December 21st — three full months after that sabotage — “No conclusive evidence Russia is behind Nord Stream attack” — constitutes anything other than a confirmation that the U.S. controls the UK and virtually all EU Governments and ‘news’-media and has actually destroyed UK and Europe? This is exactly as the economist Michael Hudson has explained here, summarizing at the end, that: “That is the punishment that Europe will receive from Eurasia. Its leaders have made their choice: to be a U.S. satellite.”

Only idiots can deny it, because all of the solidly established evidence is consistent that this is the truth: the U.S. regime is at war against Europe. Obviously, neither the imperial regime, nor any of its satellites, can honestly be called a “democracy” — all of them are illegitimate, ripe for overthrow, but ‘news’-media such as they have, won’t publicize the fact, nor anything that will make it known to the public. In this sense, then, “regime change” should begin “at home” — in their own countries — but the constant lies prevent this from happening.

America has 900 foreign military bases, including 231 in Germany. Is that for any nation’s defense, or is it, instead (and purely), for aggression (such as to ultimately take over Russia, China, and Iran), really? What have those foreign military bases ever defended their satellite-nations from?

That information is entirely from U.S. sources. Here will be, also from a U.S. source, a discussion of Russia’s foreign military bases. It lists 8 foreign countries in which Russia (as of the document’s date, in 2020) has military bases, and it alleges that in three of those 8 countries the bases are by consent instead of by conquest, but (given the propagandistic nature of the document’s writer and of the University that granted him a Ph.D for this thesis of his) it fails to mention that in each one of those three nations that are supposedly conquests, Russia’s base is protecting the local residents from the U.S.-allied Russia-bordering nation they had been waging war to separate themselves from and did become independent from: in other words, in each of the three, Russia had ended a civil war that the U.S. had engineered on Russia’s borders, against Russia, so that in each of the 3 this was and is purely a defensive military base):

“The Politics of Foreign Military Bases”

by J. Wellington Brown, Ph.D., Duke University, 2020

P. 48:

2.1 Russia

At one time, the Soviet Union had full-fledged military bases in 24 foreign countries and technical facilities access in at least a dozen more.70 Today its successor state, the Russian Federation, has foreign military bases in seven countries [that author apparently can’t count to 8], the majority of which are former Soviet republics. This basing posture reflects both the decline of Russia’s status as a great power and the outlines of its current grand strategy. While at its height the Soviet empire had military bases in such far-flung locales as Angola, Cuba, and Vietnam, today the largest military presence Russia has deployed outside its near-abroad is in Syria, where it has maintained a naval facility at Tartus since 2006 and an air base in Latakia province as a consequence of its 2015 intervention in the Syrian civil war.71 As indicated in Table 1, most of Russia’s foreign military bases are in its immediate neighborhood. What is striking about this basing posture is the extent to which Russia maintains foreign bases without the consent of the host-nation. A number of Russia’s foreign military bases are in direct opposition to the host-nation. While these non-consensual bases are outside the scope conditions for the interest balance theory I propose, they nonetheless point to an important aspect of Russian grand strategy. While this basing by imposition model of basing network construction is relatively unique among current sending-states it is historically consistent with Soviet basing arrangements in Eastern Europe, the basis of which “was simply brute conquest and imperial control.” 72

Table 1: Current Russian Military Base:

Country Basing Level Host-Nation Consent

Ukraine (Crimea)* MOB No [“Yes” if you ask the residents in that region, who sought to break away from the former ruling nation]

Armenia FOS Yes

Moldova (Transnistria) FOS No [“Yes” if you ask the residents in that region, who sought to break away from the former ruling nation]

Tajikistan FOS Yes

Georgia (Abkhazia, South Ossetia) FOS No [“Yes” if you ask the residents in that region, who sought to break away from the former ruling nation]

Kyrgyzstan CSL Yes

Venezuela CSL Yes

Syria CSL Yes

Consequently, it is incontestable that whereas America’s 900 foreign military bases are all in U.S. satellite (or “vassal”) nations, Russia’s fewer-than-ten are entirely in independent countries (including 3 in Russia-bordering areas which had tried to become a part of Russia). Note also that the document says “This basing posture reflects both the decline of Russia’s status as a great power and the outlines of its current grand strategy,” but ignores that this basing-structure starkly contrasts with America’s basing-structure, which is classically imperialistic: placing America’s foreign bases NOT defensively to protect the home-country, but instead aggressively, to grab and hold control of as much of the world’s surface as it can. That author ignores this most crucial meaning of the basing-structure contrast. The propagandistic character (in this and other ways) of that Ph.D. thesis, and its approval by the university, reflects that the social ‘sciences’ are definitely not authentic sciences, because the epistemological standards in these fields fall drastically short of qualifying authentically to be categorized as being “scientific.” Academia in these fields (the Social ‘Sciences’) is therefore part of the U.S.-and-allied propaganda-operation. Despite that fact, this American Ph.D. thesis did search to find evidence that today’s Russia is an aggressive nation (such as the U.S. itself incontestably is), and wasn’t able to find any such evidence, at all. None.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

