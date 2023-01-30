AOC — An Ordinary Con-Woman

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

When she became the youngest ever Congresswoman, many people had great expectations for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She was not only young but a looker, charismatic, and projected well in the media. Now, four years on, she has long been exposed as semi-moronic, at least as far as economics is concerned, a hypocrite, and finally, a sell-out.

When Donald Trump took action to stop the flood of bogus asylum seekers and underisables over the southern border, interning some of them, she was outspoken in her condemnation, even staging a photograph by a wire fence that reminded some people of a fence that was a lot more sinister from a bygone era. When Joe Biden opened the same southern border and created chaos leaving countless numbers of people sleeping in the open, including many who had dragged their kids along with them, she had nothing to say.

Her hypocrisy over this issue was exposed earlier in what should have been an award winning photograph of Candace Owens, who posed for the camera in similar fashion.

In a town hall a while ago, AOC was heckled by progressives, now, in a more recent one, she has been exposed as a sell-out, also by progressives, who tired of the Democrats and not trusting the Republicans, are seeking to start a real third party. As if.

In this YouTube hangout, a young woman explains how she embarrassed AOC in a town hall by asking her a question in Spanish, revealing that the Latina beauty’s grasp of that language is as loose as her grip on reality. This young woman managed to confuse AOC’s audience and hopefully awaken a few of them before she was thrown out.

AOC did take questions, she said, but they were screened carefully in advance, proving this woman is now as phony as Hillary Clinton, and on her way to becoming just as rich.

