The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Dr. Steve Turley shows us something astounding – AOC supporters, the few that are courageous enough to leave their homes, lambaste their social-media-savvy but otherwise dangerously incompetent US representative for going along with the rah-rah-Ukraine madness that rests on the leadership bodies of the United States and Europe.

The concern is growing, ironically among Democrat Party members, because a piece of fake news dissemination has backfired on the ruling class of the American government in particular.

The allegation that “Vladimir Putin is going to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine” is a deliberate twisting of the Russian Federation’s stated and restated policy governing the use of nuclear weapons. During the United Nations’ General Assembly two weeks ago, and the subsequent referenda of four formerly Ukrainian regions in which they voted overwhelmingly to join the Russian Federation, the Russian President and his government stated that they would indeed defend their lands from attack “by any means necessary.” From this, it is easy to make the jump that nuclear weapons’ use is “on the table.”

However, there was no threat about the imminent use of nukes at all, nor has Russia shown any physical sign that it is preparing to deploy nuclear weapons of any type anywhere for any reason. A recent video of a train carrying military hardware was dubbed the “nuclear train” but a simple examination of the video yields no indicated that this train was any different than any other military convoy-by-rail making its trip.

In other words, this allegation of nukes getting used is pure hogwash.

The irony of this situation is that despite the reality not showing a nuclear threat and indeed, most reality-based reports showing steady Russian progress towards the accomplishment of its objectives and not some “desperate Putin-panic”, the nuclear rhetoric came home to roost with the Democrat Party voters themselves.

As one can see from the video clip, these people are apparently really afraid of nuclear war and in an amazing bit of clarity, they show that the threat of such war is not from Russia at all but from the actions of the ruling class and elected officials of the United States government itself.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes being one of them.

There is certainly an endgame going on politically. Joe Biden the Imposter is trying to keep the Great Reset goal of a “world without all these pesky people on it” on track, by trying to woo-long sanctioned Venezuela for cheap oil since the Saudis just told him to go spit when he asked them to delay their production cuts for one month to “help the US midterm elections” (in other words, to continue to play the American people themselves for fools).

They refused AND they publicized the refusal, further embarassing the Imposter-in-Chief and life-long unCatholic and liar extraordinare.

With former representative Tulsi Gabbard clearly eliciting her reasons for leaving the Democrat Party in her recent video, the blue donkey is increasingly in danger of looking like a radioactive jackass.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report