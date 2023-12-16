The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In my previous piece, I pointed out one of the very, very infrequent instances where our beloved Dr Steve Turley misinterprets current events under powerful social and cultural biases.

I also promised our readers that the next piece would show how right he usually is. While this was not planned, this video is SO remarkably a case of “the Doctor hits it right out of the park” that it could not have been better suited.

The challenge here is not to stop watching this video after the horrific (and oddly silent) parody of the Nutcracker Suite (composed by a RUSSIAN!!! Peter I. Tchaikovsky). Watch what comes next. You will not be disappointed.

Liberty is not freedom from God. It is God-given freedom. There is no liberty apart from God. Russia gets this more and more these days. I see it, and my own response to it is something to wait for and read in proper time.

For those of us in the West, in the USA and Western Europe, who are really getting fire-hosed with very ungodly propaganda on all manner of issues – Ukraine, Russia, COVID, Trump, and so on, we have to work a bit harder to get news and information that is not being manipulated by the secular humanists, the God-haters and so on. Dr Steve Turley is one of the best sources to start with, and there are many others.

As many of you know, The Duran occupies most of its work concerning geopolitics. One might say that we deal with people behaving badly in various parts of the world. We are singularly blessed to have editors and writers such as myself who share a very common worldview, shaped and influenced by ancient faith, and I know it is my personal belief that geopolitical analysis simply cannot accurately take place unless viewed in the proper context, that being that we still continue to play out sacred history as the world moves in the way that it was always going to go.

Far from an expressly “religious” point of view, I personally try to take the long view of the past and show the same things in place now, since the dynamic of successful nations, empires or people has always been the same. While there are certainly flashy examples of people living apart from God’s will, those people and places which have enduring value have always been in some way tuned into some kind of understanding and submission to the Divine. This is always true.

The United States has become infected with the notion that liberty can be redefined as “freedom to do whatever I want.” To anyone who thinks that this IS what liberty is, I would submit the suggestion to read the observation fourteen-year-old Laura Ingalls made upon hearing the reading of the US Declaration of Independence (which she knew by heart, as did her whole family), and hearing the full song “My Country Tis of Thee”, reprinted below for reference (lifted from the linked sites above).

“Laura and Carrie,” Ingalls later wrote, “knew the Declaration by heart, of course, but it gave them a solemn, glorious feeling to hear the words. They took hold of hands and stood listening in the solemnly listening crowd. The Stars and Stripes were fluttering bright against the thin, clear blue overhead, and their minds were saying the words before their ears heard them. “WHEN in the Course of human events, it be-comes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are en- dowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,—That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. “Then Pa began to sing. All at once everyone was singing:

Lyrics My country, ’tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing; Land where my fathers died, Land of the pilgrims’ pride, From ev’ry mountainside Let freedom ring! My native country, thee, Land of the noble free, Thy name I love; I love thy rocks and rills, Thy woods and templed hills. My heart with rapture thrills Like that above. Let music swell the breeze And ring from all the trees Sweet freedom’s song; Let mortal tongues awake; Let all that breathe partake; Let rocks their silence break, The sound prolong. Our fathers’ God, to thee, Author of liberty, To thee we sing; Long may our land be bright With freedom’s holy light. Protect us by thy might, Great God, our King!

The crowd was scattering away then, but Laura stood stock still. Suddenly she had a completely new thought. The Declaration and the song came together in her mind, and she thought: God is America’s king.

She thought: Americans won’t obey any king on earth. Americans are free. That means they have to obey their own consciences. No king bosses Pa; he has to boss himself. Why (she thought), when I am a little older, Pa and Ma will stop telling me what to do, and there isn’t anyone else who has a right to give me orders. I will have to make myself be good.

Her whole mind seemed to be lighted up by that thought. This is what it means to be free. It means, you have to be good. “Our father’s God, to Thee, author of liberty…” The laws of Nature and of Nature’s God endow you with a right to life and liberty. Then you have to keep the laws of God, for God’s law is the only thing that gives you a right to be free.”

I would submit the thought that this passage has applicability now: “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The laws of Nature and Nature’s God endow us with the rights to life and liberty. If we forsake this Origin, we forsake our freedom.

Look at our world of cancel culture, of propagandized “news” media, opinion-shaping and rigorous and forceful pushes to comply with the (ever-changing) narrative, and ask yourself: How free are you? and How free do you want to be?

