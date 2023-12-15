The Massive Unforgivable Criminality of the U.S. Government

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On December 13th, I submitted to all news-media “U.S. will be forever damned for its solitary support of the U.S.-Israel ethnic cleansing of Gaza”, and almost none published it, perhaps because that article compares today’s U.S. Government (as well as Israel’s) to Hitler’s Government of Germany (and exposed the hypocritical concern by the U.S. and its colonies or ‘allies’ (such as Israel, and the nations in Europe) for the Gazans today, as compared to what had been their hypocritical concern for Europe’s Jews during the Holocaust), and because the censorship in today’s news and news-commentary in the U.S. and its ‘allies’, is now comparable to what it was in Hitler’s Germany, where the censorship was almost total. (But in today’s version of Hitler’s — which was the original form of — nazism, it’s not conservative, but instead liberal, which means adding, to that extreme conservatism of the former type of fascism, a mere patina of liberal hypocrisy today, so as to more effectively fool the masses of dumb people, who trust such a liberal-nazi Government.)

However, for whatever reason, America’s President, Joe Biden, continues pouring yet MORE hypocrisy onto what I had documented in that article (which the U.S.-and-‘allied’ press hide from their public). So, on December 14th, the New York Times headlined “Washington Urges Israel to Scale Down Its War in Gaza: The call for a more targeted phase in the war appeared to be the most definitive effort yet by the United States to restrain Israel in its retaliation against Hamas for the attacks it led on Oct. 7.” They reported that,

Biden administration officials want Israel to end its large-scale ground and air campaign in the Gaza Strip within weeks and to transition to a more targeted phase in its war against Hamas, American officials said Thursday.

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, met with Israeli leaders on Thursday about the direction of the war. Mr. Sullivan did not specify a timetable, but four U.S. officials said Mr. Biden wants Israel to switch to more precise tactics in about three weeks. The officials asked for anonymity to discuss the president’s thinking.

American officials have made that timeline clear to their Israeli counterparts in recent days, the latest step in a gradual move by the administration to communicate that American patience with widespread civilian deaths is running out.

“I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives — not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful,” Mr. Biden said on Thursday after a speech on prescription drug costs at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.

They know that Israel has already gone past the point of no return and are committed to the extermination of Gazans unless some way can be found to expel Gazans into Israel’s desert if not into Egypt’s desert to starve and die there. But they pretend that America isn’t jointly, with Israel, to blame for this ethnic cleansing, because, as Israel’s Jewish News Service reported on November 27th:

Israel’s dependence on the United States was stated bluntly by retired IDF Maj. General Yitzhak Brick in an interview earlier this week.

“All of our missiles, the ammunition, the precision-guided bombs, all the airplanes and bombs, it’s all from the U.S. The minute they turn off the tap, you can’t keep fighting. You have no capability. … Everyone understands that we can’t fight this war without the United States. Period.”

The nazism of today’s U.S. Government is routine, such as when it lied its way into invading and destroying Iraq in 2003, and Syria since 2011, and Libya in 2011, and many other nations, and also perpetrated numerous coups, such as the coup in Ukraine in February 2014, which started the war in Ukraine that Russia finally responded to by invading Ukraine in February 2022 — all of which U.S. invasions and coups the U.S.-and-allied press (and ‘history’-books) lied about at the time, and still do lie about, even today. And, so, even today, around half of the U.S. public still support these nazistic wars and coups in the name of ‘defense’ of ‘democracy’ — even after all those decades of having been lied-to by the Government and its press. And, meantime, the U.S. and its ‘allies’ go to rot, while their billionaires blossom. This is the way that all fascisms are.

