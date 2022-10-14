How UK’s Dictatorship Works, & Why Its Deep State Have Chosen Keir Starmer to Become Prime Minister

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On October 13th, Alexander Mercouris, whose predictions have (depending upon how one interprets them) been either 100% or else at least 90% accurate, in the past, predicted, in a video titled “Regime change plot in UK”, that the UK’s Deep State have decided that the UK’s current Tory Prime Minister, Liz Truss, will soon be replaced by a Tory stand-in, who will then call for a new election, which will then result in the Tony-Blairite (like U.S. Democratic Party) Labour Party’s Keir Starmer to be s‘elected’ to become the next Prime Minister. So: this predictor, whose predictions in the past have been perhaps unsurpassed for accuracy, is now saying that very soon, the UK will again be led by a close friend of Tony Blair, Starmer, who has been chosen by UK’s “Deep State.” Furthermore, Mercouris says that the reason for all of this is that the UK’s “Deep State” has only one supreme requirement in a PM: to maintain the Deep State’s control over the Government — not to solve any of the nation’s many real problems, but simply to keep the Deep State in control over the country. Mercouris says that Starmer was chosen especially because unlike other possible other appointees to the PM post, Starmer would be willing to use any measures necessary in order to “clamp down” (13:17 in the video), including any measures that might be necessary, no matter how brutal, for strike-breaking by the Government. (In other words: the word “Labour” in “Labour Party” is only in order to fool its voters to think it’s not fascist, like all of the Deep State’s Parties actually are).

If I differ from Mercouris (to the extent that I might) it’s on only one thing: Whereas he never identifies whom the “Deep State” are, I do: It consists of the country’s private wealth, especially the nation’s richest 0.000003%, or billionaires, the few individuals who own a controlling interest in one or more of the nation’s international corporations. In other words: I identify a dictatorship’s aristocracy — the few individuals who employ or otherwise hire, as their agents, the individuals who determine the outcomes of ‘elections’ in the ‘democracy’ — as being the country’s billionaires. The billionaires control those agents (some of whom are the governmental office-holders, but others of whom are lobbyists, board members in those corporations, and etc.). Being in the top 0.000003% wealth-class means having lots of “carrots” to feed to, or reward, lots of agents, and therefore as having however much influence upon the government that one wants to have in order to be among the government’s actual controllers (not nominal controllers, like voters are in a ‘democracy’). However, since Mercouris doesn’t identify whom he is referring to by the phrase “Deep State,” I am not — at least not technically — disagreeing with him, about that matter.

In a previous article, “More About UK’s Dictatorship”, I described splits within the UK’s aristocracy, and how agents for the UK’s Conservative Party aristocracy had engineered the replacement of Theresa May by Boris Johnson as PM, and also how the Labour Party’s aristocracy had replaced Jeremy Corbyn by Keir Starmer.

Furthermore, my latest book, America’s Empire of Evil, presents evidence that there is actually a history to the UK’s controlling ideology that now is represented virtually — if not completely — unanimously, by the billionaires of all Parties in both the UK and the U.S., and that this ideology (commonly called neoliberalism-neoconservatism) was conceived and only privately introduced in 1877, by the British aristocrat Cecil Rhodes, who expressed the necessity for the UK’s Empire ultimately to — by means of subversion — retake control over the U.S. Government, and, then, by using that power (which he was convinced would dominate in the future) for England to extend universally the power of its and America’s aristocracy to control the entire world. So: what Mercouris is describing in the UK, is, in a sense, only the UK side of this bi-national, UK/U.S., global empire. All of it is Rhodesist.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

