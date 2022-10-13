The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Regime change plot in UK. Dark times ahead
The Duran: Episode 1404
Normally, Alex, I agree with your views, but on this one you are entirely wrong. I would say that, with two unelected, completely ignorant and uneducated people in how the financial system actually works in charge of the entire future of Britain, who chose not to run their numbers past the Office for Budget Responsibility, the BoE has done 100% the right thing. No one argues that the tax cuts were entirely aimed at getting Truss elected in 2024, and were not done with what is good for Britain in mind. Everyone with any influence has the duty to stop… Read more »
WHO has stabilised Britain’s bond market these past two weeks?? BoE. So BoE being forced to take further action to limit the damage of Truss/Kwarteng policies is NOT BoE destabilising markets, but BoE stabilising them – if it can! (Which it might not be able to do). The markets are correct, NOT ignorant, don’t-know-what-they-are-doing Truss/Kwarteng.
Britain will be toast if Truss/Kwarteng don’t back down. BoE has a duty to act.
Starmer is a Zionist puppet he his first all, an Israeli asset, he cares more about the Zionist needs than the people of the UK.
The way he purged the real socialists from the Labour party at the behest of Israel was a disgrace, and if he does manage to get to Downing Street, well it’s god help the workers.