When the Crisis Hits Where Will You HIDE? And How You Can Prepare

Let’s face it: Most people are completely unprepared. They’re oblivious to facts. Store shelves will empty in 72 hours after a crisis hits, if you’re lucky. Many cases it will be upended before closing time. So the answer is quite obvious: Be prepared. That has different meanings to different people. But there are basics that people should follow, no matter where they are in the world. Being ready was normal before we had the modern conveniences, same day delivery services, and ready made everything at our disposal. In reality, we should always hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

St. John’s storm causes empty shelves in grocery stores in central Newfoundland | CBC News If you’re noticing slim pickings at stores in central Newfoundland, it’s probably because of the blizzard that has shut down St. John’s for the past six days. Dominion posted signs around its locations in Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander earlier this week, saying the state of emergency in the capital city was causing product shortages.

Rising food costs pinch shoppers months into COVID-19 pandemic

Rising food costs pinch still shoppers months into COVID-19 pandemic Eva Rosol was stunned during the summer when a rotisserie chicken that she could normally find on sale for $6 suddenly set her back $15. Rosol, a resident of the Chicago suburb Westmont, Ill., who lost her job as a substitute teacher when COVID-19 shut schools in March, could afford it thanks to the extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits the federal government offered during the first four months of the pandemic.

The industry says we have enough food. Here’s why some store shelves are empty anyway. Tempers are getting short. Supplies of ground beef even shorter. People are looking into each other’s shopping carts. Is that guy really going to use all four cans of chickpeas? That’s a lot of emergency hummus. But maybe a little supermarket paranoia is warranted after all.

72-Hour Kit – Sample Pack (16 servings) Guaranteed 2-day delivery. This emergency kit provides a sampling of foods for short-term survival. For your home, go bag, cabin, and hiking. Up to 25-year shelf life.

Home During an outage, your KOHLER® keeps your power on. So you and your family can stay safe, powered and connected. Need help? Your KOHLER dealer is happy to answer all your questions. FIND A DEALER A standby home generator keeps your power on during an outage.

Coronavirus Moving Study Shows More Than 15.9 Million People Moved During COVID-19 | MYMOVE

Coronavirus Moving Study Shows More Than 15.9 Million People Moved During COVID-19 | MYMOVE The coronavirus pandemic is responsible for a dramatic change in the way the world lives and works. The workplace is undergoing the largest-scale remote work experiment in history, with nearly seven in ten workers doing their jobs from home.

OYR Frugal & Sustainable Organic Gardening – YouTube

OYR Frugal & Sustainable Organic Gardening I’m passionate about an approach to organic gardening that is frugal, easy, sustainable, and works with nature to achieve amazing results. My videos will hel…

AeroGarden: Indoor Gardens, Grow Lights, Seed Kits, & More Discover the Latest in Style & Simplicity The AeroGarden Harvest Family Shop Now More Control + More Light = Bigger Harvests The AeroGarden Bounty Family Shop Now If Some is Good, Then More is …

First Aid Kit Contents Keep a first aid kit readily available in your home, cottage, car, boat, workplace, and recreation area. Store it in a dry place and replace used or outdated contents regularly.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The financial system has been changing here in 2020. Many are buying stocks. The issue is that many have gone into excessive debt. More people are using credit card and asking how do [I] get out of debt. Mortgages are on the rise with mostly debt.

