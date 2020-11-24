U.S. To END Some Stimulus But Economy Desperately Needs Trillions More Now!

source

The Fed loves to print money, there’s no denying that. They can give money to institutions all over the world and face no consequences, or even questions for that matter. In 2008, congress asked Neel Kashkari, who do you work for? Essentially questioning the validity of this entity itself. Today, nobody would dare challenge the Fed. They are more powerful than ever before.

‘Fraud’ Is a Banned Word in U.S. Aid Program Overwhelmed by It – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-20/sba-staff-handling-billions-in-aid-told-not-to-use-fraud-label

Mnuchin Declines to Extend Several Fed Emergency Lending Programs – WSJ

Mnuchin Declines to Extend Several Fed Emergency Lending Programs Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would allow several emergency Federal Reserve lending programs to expire, opening a divide with the central bank, which had pressed for an extension. As a result, on Dec. 31 several novel Fed programs that have backed corporate credit and municipal-borrowing markets and that have provided loans to small and midsize businesses and nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic will end.

Mnuchin to Let Emergency Credit Programs Lapse – CFO

Mnuchin to Let Emergency Credit Programs Lapse – CFO Over the objections of the Federal Reserve, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has decided to allow several emergency lending programs to expire, prompting warnings of market instability amid the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had urged Mnuchin to extend the programs, which are due to expire Dec.

Mnuchin’s Fed move is like stripping Titanic of its lifeboats: Economist

Mnuchin’s Fed move is like stripping Titanic of its lifeboats, economist says U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision to allow key pandemic relief programs to expire is like stripping lifeboats from the Titanic, according to Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics. Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not extend the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending programs that used Congress’ CARES Act funds beyond Dec.

Boris Johnson unveils £24.1billion spending splurge to make Britain the ‘naval superpower of Europe’ once again

Boris will unveil £16.6BILLION war chest to build space age military BORIS Johnson has today announced a huge £24.1billion war chest to transform our Armed Forces and become Europe’s naval superpower once again. The biggest investment in defence since the Cold War will be used to create a new space command, cyber force and artificial intelligence agency, the PM proudly declared today.

Jobs Recovery Tracker: Number of job adverts rises to 1.36 million for first time since early March, but regional disparities are clear :: The REC

Jobs Recovery Tracker: Number of job adverts rises to 1.36 million for first time since early March, but regional disparities are clear :: The REC

More money has been flowing into tech stocks. We have seen the financial system enjoying more cheap money, easy credit, low interest rates. Corporate debt has been accumulating.

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

