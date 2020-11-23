Dershowitz: Trump has path to victory. Sidney Powell not part of legal team
The Duran: Episode 802
Trump Appeals PA Suit Dismissal As Dershowitz Outlines Narrow Path To Victory
Trump Appeals PA Suit Dismissal As Dershowitz Outlines Narrow Path To Victory
President Trump’s campaign filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking Pennsylvania from certifying the results of the election until tens of thousands of mail-in ballots are invalidated.
Making Sense Of The News About Sidney Powell
Making Sense Of The News About Sidney Powell
Update (1000ET): Sidney Powell has issued a statement providing more details, and perhaps confirming the findings below that this is a funding issue… (emphasis ours) I agree with the campaign’s statement that I am not part of the campaign’s legal team.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.