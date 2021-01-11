Twitter stock crumbles. Dorsey mocks Parler ban from app store
****News Topic 243*****
Twitter Plunges After Trump Ban; Parler Site Taken Offline
Parler Sues Amazon, Asks Federal Judge To Reinstate Hosting On AWS
Update (1220ET): Parler is reportedly asking a federal judge to order Amazon to reinstate AWS service to Parler’s platform, as well as for breach of contract and unlawful business interference. BREAKING: Parler sues Amazon for antitrust violation, breach of contract and unlawful business interference.
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Mocks Parler Purge
https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/01/10/twitters-jack-dorsey-mocks-parler-purge
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Some financial concerns note here:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-11th-january-2021