in Latest, Video

Twitter stock crumbles. Dorsey mocks Parler ban from app store

200 Views 1 Comment

Twitter stock crumbles. Dorsey mocks Parler ban from app store

****News Topic 243*****

Twitter Plunges After Trump Ban; Parler Site Taken Offline

Parler Sues Amazon, Asks Federal Judge To Reinstate Hosting On AWS

Update (1220ET): Parler is reportedly asking a federal judge to order Amazon to reinstate AWS service to Parler’s platform, as well as for breach of contract and unlawful business interference. BREAKING: Parler sues Amazon for antitrust violation, breach of contract and unlawful business interference.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Mocks Parler Purge

https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/pj-gladnick/2021/01/10/twitters-jack-dorsey-mocks-parler-purge

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforoutwitter

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
January 11, 2021

Some financial concerns note here:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-11th-january-2021

0
Reply

Erdogan ditches WhatsApp. Facebook prepares to monetize your texts