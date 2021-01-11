Erdogan ditches WhatsApp. Facebook prepares to monetize your texts
‘Delete WhatsApp unless you’re OK with surveillance,’ founder of rival Telegram messenger warns
WhatsApp is a “Trojan horse” exploited to snoop on millions of users naive enough to believe that the Facebook-owned messenger differs from its parent company, long beset by privacy scandals, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said.
Facebook forces WhatsApp users to share their personal data… or get off the platform
WhatsApp users must share their personal data with parent company Facebook going forward, the app’s new privacy policy has declared – flying in the face of everything that attracted privacy-oriented users to the platform. Facebook’s bait and switch will see WhatsApp sharing private information that goes significantly beyond names and profile pictures with Facebook and other subsidiaries.
