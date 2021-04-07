Turkish President Erdogan HUMILIATES EU chief Ursula von der Leyen
****News Topic 360*****
EU-Turkey Relations: Erdogan Left Europe Commission President Speechless After Humiliating Snub
EU-Turkey Relations: Erdogan Left Europe Commission President Speechless After Humiliating Snub
The day after Turkey’s President Erdogan arrested ten admirals on fears of new coup rumblings over their signing a ‘treasonous’ letter, a high level EU ‘reconciliation’ meeting with Turkey didn’t go so well on Tuesday.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.