Desperate Zelensky Says Ukraine’s NATO Membership Should Be Fast-tracked. NATO Says No
Ukraine pressures Nato to speed path to membership
President Volodymyr Zelensky says a ‘signal’ from the military alliance would deter Russian aggression
Ukraine’s president has called on Nato to back a membership action plan (MAP) for the country as a formal step towards joining the military alliance, arguing that such a “signal” would deter Russian aggression.
Kremlin doesn’t see signs of intent from Kiev to take control of its army in Donbass
MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin can’t see any signs of intent from Kiev to drop “bellicose rhetoric” and take control of Ukrainian army units along the contact line in Donbass, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
