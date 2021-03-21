Erdogan and Candace scold Biden on his Putin gaffe
Turkish leader Erdoğan slams NATO ally Biden for calling Putin a ‘killer,’ says US president’s remarks were ‘truly unacceptable’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized his US counterpart Joe Biden for calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “killer,” saying that such statements about a head of state are “not fitting of a president.” Erdogan’s statement comes despite Turkey’s status as a NATO member, with Ankara appearing to take the side of Moscow over Washington.
Candace Owens triggers Twitter by inviting Putin on show, says Biden dodged Kremlin request for debate over ‘mental health’ issues
US conservative commentator Candace Owens believes President Joe Biden is not mentally capable of publicly debating his Russian counterpart and offered Vladimir Putin an invitation to be a guest on her show instead. The bold and harshly-worded take on Biden and Putin, which Owens asked her Twitter followers to share, came after the two world leaders exchanged ‘pleasantries’ through the media this week.
Every new Biden gaffe confirms my suspicion that ALL of these Biden disasters are nothing more than carefully planned theater. Biden’s communication team is only writing as dictated by the DNC, and Biden is merely saying and doing what has been written for him. I suspect Biden is a willing tool in this operation. What’s happening currently is to set the stage for his imminent retirement, to be replaced by VP Kamala. But before this can happen, the Dem voters must first be conditioned and persuaded to accept the replacement of their choice of president with Harris, whom they did… Read more »