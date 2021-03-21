Lebanon’s economic and political crises
Lebanon’s political class ‘squabbling over a field of ruins’ as economic crisis rages
Lebanon remains at a political impasse as squabbling continues between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri over the formation of a new government even as the country suffers the worst economic crisis in its history, exacerbated by the devastating August explosion at a Beirut port.
