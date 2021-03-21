The Impostor President

Steve Brown

An impostor leader, as supported by the State, is a common thread in history. The Pseudo-Nero (of which there were three!) is just one example when a bloated Rome began its very nascent stage of decay. Medieval Japan and China warlords used the impostor tactic when a strong leader either died or was slain. Usually, the ruse was to present the deceased leader as being alive via an impostor, to persuade the populace that its leader is still alive and ruling. In exceptional cases, the actual corpse of the deceased leader was displayed publicly, as if he or she was indeed a living ruler. Impostors may be used by the State too, when the leader is a serious target for assassination, or for tactical purposes. Such an example being actor M. E. Clifton James who played General Bernard Montgomery during the second world war.

There is a certain qualifying circumstance for employing an impostor as leader. The party in power — or seeking power — must have no figure charismatic/credible enough (and by popular consent) to outright assume the place of leadership, in lieu of the fallen or missing leader. Sometimes it’s necessary to force the Impostor into power, as occurred with war criminal Lyndon Johnson for example; or by action of a captured and powerful entity such as the DNC.

Hopeful Hillary Clinton, as well as presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump have all been characterized by their opponents as being impostors. But first, consider the word “impostor” to mean someone pretending to be someone else for personal gain or recognition. One might say that all US presidents since the murder of JFK have been impostors, since no US president since then has ever represented the interest and will of the people, only special interests.

‘Impostorship’ theory of presidents and hopefuls:

Hillary Clinton only rose to prominence by marriage

Bush didn’t really have the votes

Obama wasn’t American

Trump was installed by Vladimir Putin

…or so their opponents claim. By the last example, the Deep State itself characterized the president as being an impostor. An earlier example is Lyndon Johnson, who was forced into power by the state after the murder of John F Kennedy. However, the purpose of this article is not to examine such claims, but to introduce a new alleged impostor: Joe Biden.

Now, consider the status of the United States as being a second-rate or third-world power when reserve currency status of the US dollar is ignored. For a third-world power, the wealth of the nation is almost entirely owned by 1% or fewer. Likewise, the people are not allowed any choice with regard to who may rule over them. Characterized as a “liberal democracy” (instead of a Constitutional Republic) the former United States is better characterized as a Captured State where the people have no real political choice worthy of difference. The relevant and weird selection of Biden-Harris to govern has been covered elsewhere, even by media entities friendly to the DNC coup, so let’s examine the qualities of an impostor in depth to determine if Biden fits the bill.

Tim Holmes’ article “How to Become a Great Impostor” (Link: https://theconversation.com/how-to-become-a-great-impostor-98798 ) provides the insight we need to identify the modus operandi of a successful impostor. Holmes describes the qualities needed as such:

reciprocity

consistency

social proof

getting people to like you

authority

scarcity

Reciprocity. Ever wonder why we see the same faces term-by-term? Whether John Bolton, Kagan-Nuland, Tony Blinken, ginger Jen, Gary Gensler, etc, etc… the list is endless. The foregoing names are not selected by their ability. They are selected only to serve the reciprocal interest of the Impostor — and of the capturing class — which has selected the impostor leader.

Consistency. The impostor must perform to the standard consistently needed to satisfy the capturing class, which prompted the impostor to power.

Social Proof. ‘Social proof is the concept that people follow the actions of the masses. The idea is that since so many other people behave in a certain way it must be the correct behavior.’ – Sprout Social see link. This is why, for example, elevating social or racial conflict is so important to the impostor president as ‘leader’, and promoting divisive social messages to divide and conquer the populace.

People must like you. The impostor must have charisma or be personally endearing when charisma is not present. As such Joe Biden appears to be the kindly grandfather type; he may be stern when he has to, but will charm us with his patronage, folksy language and smile, via infrequent speeches and sparse media appearances.

Authority. Authority is the most invaluable credence an impostor may possess. While Joe Biden’s policy initiatives failed – whether as ranking minority judiciary chair or by his advocacy for the unlawful invasion and occupation of Iraq – there is no doubt that the people of Delaware were fooled enough by Biden to vote for him term after term after term.

Scarcity. Scarcity means that few others are capable of doing what the impostor can do. The DNC-selected field of ‘candidates’ perfectly represents this dilemma. Hillary Clinton was not an option, and other candidates were all unsuitable because they did not possess the traits needed, as listed here, to successfully impostor. Only Joe Biden fit the bill.

As for Biden’s failure to appear publicly, that’s another important matter of authority. The impostor must not publicly be seen to stumble and fall, or show weakness whether physical or mental. As for longevity, Biden’s advanced age means that a two-term presidency is exceedingly unlikely. Biden must be carefully protected from contracting illness so he is seldom seen in public, or meeting with individuals inside the White House, except at great distance. Here it seems the DNC miscalculated, unless they wish to leverage another hopeful impostor to power, being Kamala Harris.

Thus we are left with yet another Impostor president. This bodes ill for the survival of the Republic, especially when the Impostor president has become an Institution scammed upon us by the capturing class, and not a fluke of history..

“Although it matters to all men to know the truth, there are nevertheless very few who enjoy that distinction; Some are incapable of seeking it out by themselves, and others do not want the trouble. One should therefore not be astonished that the world is filled with vain and ridiculous opinions.” — de La Monnoye, Three Impostors (1777 translation)

