Geert V. Bossche: Whistleblower or Trojan Horse? COVID Vax enhance zoonotic risk [Bitchute Only]

Geert Vanden Bossche has made a splash by coming out against the current COVID-19 vaccinations — but is he genuine, or revealing the next leg of the agenda? Either way, his explicit warning about the enhanced risk of zoonotic spread is worth discu…

Geert Vanden Bossche has made a splash by coming out against the current COVID-19 vaccinations — but is he genuine, or revealing the next leg of the agenda?  Either way, his explicit warning about the enhanced risk of zoonotic spread is worth discussing.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

foodabundanceIce Age FarmerGrand Solar Minimumwarmth

