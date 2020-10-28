in Latest, Video

Tucker exclusive: Tony Bobulinski, ex-Hunter Biden associate, speaks out on Joe Biden

50 Views

Tony Bobulinski joins Tucker Carlson to discuss his alleged dealings with Hunter and Joe Biden.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Fox NewsTucker CarlsonTony Bobulinski

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Liz Harrington Leaves Christiane Amanpour Speechless During Interview About Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Joe Rogan Experience #1555 – Alex Jones & Tim Dillon