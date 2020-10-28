Liz Harrington Leaves Christiane Amanpour Speechless During Interview About Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Anyone from CNN accusing anyone ELSE of spreading Russian disinformation has SOME nerve. Watch this, Liz Harrington was on FIRE: — Elizabeth Harrington @LizRNC: “Pretty audacious of CNN — who spread actual Russian disinformation w/the leak of the dossier set up briefing in Trump tower to subvert the peaceful transition of power — to accuse anyone else of spreading Russian disinformation. And the emails about the “big guy” are real, btw.” — Christiane is so put upon by Liz not rolling over … we kind of sort of love this. — klarson @kglarson: “WOW! That was amazing. You left her speechless. She’d better eat her Wheaties before she has you on again. ” — It’s pretty clear she has no idea what to do after Liz lights her up. — Joe Bravo @JoeBravoYo: “Unbelievable. Amanpour needs to give up the fantasy that’s she’s a real journalist. She cashed out on that opportunity long ago – can’t have it both ways. She’s a hack and has betrayed the journalistic profession.”

