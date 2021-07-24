The TYT Smear Machine Rolls On

The Young Turks used to be regarded as a progressive outfit, even though founder Cenk Uygur was once a Republican. When he was younger, Uygur was notorious for his near the knuckle humour, and didn’t care who he offended, although this was seldom if ever in malice. Then things changed. In August 2017, the show received a twenty million dollar donation from a major Democrat donor, which was clearly the price of Cenk’s honour.

There were countless smears on Donald Trump, that’s understandable, these lies and innuendo are ongoing. But smears on Jimmy Dore and Aaron Maté? Dore alludes to himself as a pothead comedian, but has been vocal in his opposition to the Establishment’s warmongering. Although they are poles apart, he has at times endorsed and been endorsed by Tucker Carlson. Maté is into really serious stuff, being a major debunker of the Russia-gate fantasy, and the propaganda war against the Syrian leader.

This has resulted in Dore being smeared for sexual harassment for his time on the show, and, well, you can guess what Cenk and company have been saying about Maté. Their latest smear target is a Republican, would you believe Ben Carson? According to Cenk sidekick Ana Kasparian, Carson is stupid – distorting his comments on the effects of the welfare state on black families. Similar observations about the collapse of the black family have long been made by Thomas Sowell and the late Walter Wiilliams. Cenk followed up on Kasparian by insinuating Carson is a grifter. It really is painful to watch this kind of rubbish. The only question is, who will be their next target? Whomever their donors command.

