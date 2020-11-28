SHOCKING: 21% of All U.S. Dollars Were Printed in 2020! USD Value Falling

Say goodbye to whatever value of your currency was left. Cash is absolutely trash. This is the most speculative market ever. Tulip Mania was understood to be a bubble at the time. It was a fantasy but many wanted to gamble. Today we’re told the markets will never fall again because the Fed cares deeply for everyone. And they all lived happily ever after… the end.
Janet Yellen Is an Excellent Choice for Treasury Secretary – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-11-24/janet-yellen-is-an-excellent-choice-for-treasury-secretary
Janet Yellen at Treasury Points to Era of Fed Control
(Bloomberg Opinion) — Janet Yellen is poised to become the most economically powerful woman in the world. Again.Bloomberg News described her in exactly that way in October 2013, when President Barack Obama nominated her to succeed Ben S. Bernanke as Federal Reserve chair, a role she would hold for four years during two administrations.
(12) (((The Daily Shot))) on Twitter:
“This year’s spike in the US money supply has been unprecedented. https://t.co/XeymCmeqqW Source: @KatusaResearch https://t.co/WROQmbKZp5” / Twitter
No Title
This year’s spike in the US money supply has been unprecedented.https://t.co/XeymCmeqqWSource: @KatusaResearch pic.twitter.com/WROQmbKZp5
Cramer calls this stock market ‘the most speculative’ he’s ever seen
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Tuesday that some of the stock gains in the market are “insane,” with investors recently buying certain names from Tesla to Royal Caribbean seemingly without regard for fundamentals or the state of the coronavirus pandemic and holding onto them. “Where are the profit-takers” after these dizzying moves higher?
Rich Americans Are Increasingly Looking for Second Passport
(Bloomberg) — Eric Schmidt acquired all the typical trappings of a mega-rich U.S. citizen: a superyacht, a Gulfstream jet, a Manhattan penthouse. One of his newest assets is far less conventional: a second passport. Alphabet Inc.
US home price gains accelerate as pandemic shakes up housing
WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. home prices jumped in September as strong demand, low interest rates and the smallest number of available homes on record combined to push up housing costs. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices rose 6.6% in September from a year earlier, much higher than its 5.3% increase in August.
(12) Bloomberg Quicktake on Twitter:
“LOOK: Albuquerque residents lined up in their cars and trucks for a food bank distribution program at a local stadium parking lot ahead of Thanksgiving https://t.co/i5kF4Hva2w” / Twitter
No Title
LOOK: Albuquerque residents lined up in their cars and trucks for a food bank distribution program at a local stadium parking lot ahead of Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/i5kF4Hva2w
Shoppers Who Shun Credit Cards Will Still Borrow $20 for Candy – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-24/shoppers-who-shun-credit-cards-will-still-borrow-20-for-candy?srnd=premium
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) – RadioShack, a fixture at the mall for decades, has been pulled from brink of death, again. It’s the most prized name in the basket of brands that entrepreneur investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez have scooped up since the coronavirus pandemic bowled over the U.S.
What Do You Do With a Lot of Dead Movie Theaters? – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-23/what-do-you-do-with-a-lot-of-dead-movie-theaters?srnd=premium
China Blacklist Strands More Than 50 Ships With Australian Coal – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-24/there-s-500-million-of-coal-on-anchored-ships-off-china-s-coast?sref=RJ2RlMrh
The U.S. dollar has seen the inverse of the stock market. Stocks have been going up higher. Tech stocks are rising much higher here in 2020. More money, cash, debt is flowing into the market.
— APPENDIX —
New stats reveal massive NYC exodus amid coronavirus, crime
More than 300,000 New Yorkers have bailed from the Big Apple in the last eight months, new stats show. City residents filed 295,103 change of address requests from March 1 through Oct. 31, according to data The Post obtained from the US Postal Service under a Freedom of Information Act request.
— The Money GPS: Big city exodus. (Instagram)
— FOOTNOTE —
Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.
“There has never been such enthusiasm in a time of such despair. Would you agree?”
